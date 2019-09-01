Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: New competiton for backup RB role
Thompson faces new competition for touches in the Kansas City backfield with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that the Chiefs are set to sign LeSean McCoy.
Thompson appeared to bypass Carlos Hyde for the backup running back job to starter Damien Williams late in the preseason. Hyde was traded to Houston on Saturday, but the Chiefs then reportedly signed McCoy to a contract that includes a guaranteed $3 million. Thompson may begin the season as the No. 3 RB as a result, but he still has the potential for a larger role if Williams or McCoy falters.
