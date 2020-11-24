Thompson played zero offensive snaps during Sunday's win over Las Vegas.
The 23-year-old has exclusively played special teams over the past two contests with the rest of the backfield operating with no issues. Thompson has 13 carries for 52 yards this season and is unlikely to have much of a role while Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell remain healthy.
