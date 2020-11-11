Thompson played zero offensive snaps and 12 special-teams snaps during Sunday's 33-31 win against Carolina.

The usually strong Kansas City ground attack managed only 30 team rushing yards against the Panthers, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (five carries) and Le'Veon Bell (four carries) being the only running backs involved. Darrel Williams did not have a rushing role, but he did post one catch in the contest at least, relegating Thompson to the No. 4 spot in the KC backfield at the moment.

