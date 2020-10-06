Thompson didn't take the field on offense during Monday's win over the Patriots.

Thompson hasn't seen more than a 19 percent offensive snap share in any of the first four games, but a fumble last week on just six offensive snaps certainly did the second-year back no favors. He's firmly behind Clyde-Edwards Helaire and Darrel Williams in the pecking order for backfield touches and that shouldn't change as long as the two ahead of him are healthy and available.