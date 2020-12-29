Thompson didn't take the field on offense in Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Even with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) sidelined, Thompson couldn't crack the backfield rotation behind Le'Veon Bell and Darrel Williams. Barring one of those two sitting out next week's regular-season finale as well, it seems unlikely Thompson will get much usage. However, it seems a somewhat plausible outcome that Thompson will get a little work next week given that the Chiefs have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.