Thompson garnered zero offensive snaps and 10 special-teams snaps during Sunday's 27-24 win at Tampa Bay.

The 23-year-old has been largely relegated from any offensive role since the Week 7 Chiefs debut of Le'Veon Bell, garnering at least one carry in a game only once (during a 25-9 win against the Jets in Week 8). Thompson has gone three consecutive appearances without fielding a single offensive snap, but there is a chance for him to get involved if Kansas City mounts a sizeable lead on the road underdog Broncos in Week 13.

