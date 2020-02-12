Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: No room to run in playoffs

Thompson had two carries for seven yards during three postseason appearances with the Chiefs. He also failed to secure either of his two targets.

Thompson was relegated to a depth role behind Damien Williams during the Chiefs' postseason run, culminating in a Super Bowl performance in which the rookie was held without a gain of yards on his only carry and failed to catch his lone target. Nor did Thompson have much room to run in the regular season, during which he had 37 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown across 12 regular-season games, while hauling in nine of 10 targets for 43 yards. Given that Williams is still under contract for 2020, Thompson lacks an immediately clear path to fantasy relevance.