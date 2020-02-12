Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: No room to run in playoffs
Thompson had two carries for seven yards during three postseason appearances with the Chiefs. He also failed to secure either of his two targets.
Thompson was relegated to a depth role behind Damien Williams during the Chiefs' postseason run, culminating in a Super Bowl performance in which the rookie was held without a gain of yards on his only carry and failed to catch his lone target. Nor did Thompson have much room to run in the regular season, during which he had 37 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown across 12 regular-season games, while hauling in nine of 10 targets for 43 yards. Given that Williams is still under contract for 2020, Thompson lacks an immediately clear path to fantasy relevance.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Gets one touch behind Williams•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Minimal Week 17 showing•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Back to reduced role•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Gains 39 yards in victory•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Expands involvement in Week 14•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Could see role expand•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...
-
Dynasty Running Back Tiers
Heath Cummings settles on a top tier of six running backs, but says more are knocking on the...
-
5 lessons from XFL Week 1
Ben Gretch reviews the biggest takeaways from Week 1 in the XFL, beginning with a lack of clarity...
-
XFL DFS Week 1 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 1 XFL DFS contests.