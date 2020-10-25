Thompson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The 23-year-old had three carries for 17 yards last week as he saw his first offensive snaps since Week 3. Newcomer Le'Veon Bell is active for his Chiefs debut, pushing Thompson to the list of inactives.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Three totes in Week 6•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Out of game plan against Raiders•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: No offensive snaps in Week 4•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Loses fumbles during MNF win•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Second in backfield snaps•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Limited to special teams•