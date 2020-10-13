Thompson did not garner a single offensive snap during Sunday's 40-32 loss to Las Vegas.
That makes two consecutive outings Thompson has gone without an offensive snap, and three games on the season in which the 24-year-old back has been without a carry. So far in limited action, Thompson has offered a much improved 5.3 yards-per-carry average after logging 3.5 YPC as a rookie, but he's been afforded just 1.2 rush attempts per game compared to more than three per game in 2019. Thompson will remain a depth option next Monday night when the Chiefs face Buffalo's top-10 rush defense.
