Thompson (illness) practiced in full Wednesday, suggesting he's over the illness that sidelined him for last week's win over the Saints.
Thompson's in line to make his return Sunday against the Falcons and should serve as the third-string option behind Le'Veon Bell and Darrel Williams with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) expected to miss the game.
