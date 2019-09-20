Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Poised for more work
Thompson should experience an uptick in work with Damien Williams (knee) ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
In addition to Williams, who is dealing with a knee contusion, expected starting running back LeSean McCoy is listed as questionable for this contest due to an ankle issue. Assuming McCoy is active Sunday, the Chiefs may spread out the snaps among the available backs in order to ease the workload on the veteran. If McCoy joins Williams on the inactive list, Thompson and Darrel Williams will be the only RB options available to an explosive offense. In his sole season at Utah State last year, Thompson racked up 1,395 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns on 176 touches.
