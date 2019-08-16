Thompson has seen increased reps with the first-team offense in recent days, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

During Taylor's breakdown of Thompson, he notes that, despite his 5-foot-8 stature, Thompson is built to handle the wear of the NFL. He has performed well in pass protection and finished his preseason debut with 51 yards and a touchdown on six touches last Saturday against the Bengals. Thompson is in the thick of a battle for reps behind starter Damien Williams, competing with Carlos Hyde and Darrel Williams for reps.