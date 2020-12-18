Thompson (illness) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Thompson won't be available versus New Orleans due to an ailment he picked up Thursday, but the Chiefs' offense is unlikely to feel his absence. The second-year pro has been restricted to special teams since Week 9,
More News
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Falls ill Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Working on special teams•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: No offensive work against Tampa Bay•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: No offensive role again•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: No offensive snaps against Panthers•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Gets in on action late•