Thompson rushed four times for 21 yards and failed to haul in his lone target Sunday versus the Chargers.

Thompson's added work came following Darrel Williams' departure due to an ankle issue and he made the most of them, averaging 5.25 yards per carry. While the showing doesn't align him with major work in the future, Thompson could continue to slot in as the backup to Clyde Edwards-Helaire if Williams were to miss additional action.