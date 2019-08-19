Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Shows pass-blocking chops
Thompson's work as a pass blocker has caught the attention of coach Andy Reid, ESPN.com's Adam Teicher reports. "[Thompson]'s able to see the blitz, which is a big thing for the young guys,'' Reid said. "He's got good vision in the run game and then he's got a pretty good understanding of the pass game."
The rookie sixth-round pick also has looked good with the ball in his hands, taking nine carries for 52 yards and scoring a 29-yard touchdown on his lone reception through the first two weeks of the preseason. Meanwhile, Carlos Hyde has a 7-25-1 rushing line with one lost fumble and no catches. Damien Williams is locked in atop the depth chart, but Thompson has at least made a strong case to share backup work with Hyde. The competent work as a pass blocker could go a long way toward earning regular-season snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
4-point per pass TD rankings
Heath Cummings gives his rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues...