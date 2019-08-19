Thompson's work as a pass blocker has caught the attention of coach Andy Reid, ESPN.com's Adam Teicher reports. "[Thompson]'s able to see the blitz, which is a big thing for the young guys,'' Reid said. "He's got good vision in the run game and then he's got a pretty good understanding of the pass game."

The rookie sixth-round pick also has looked good with the ball in his hands, taking nine carries for 52 yards and scoring a 29-yard touchdown on his lone reception through the first two weeks of the preseason. Meanwhile, Carlos Hyde has a 7-25-1 rushing line with one lost fumble and no catches. Damien Williams is locked in atop the depth chart, but Thompson has at least made a strong case to share backup work with Hyde. The competent work as a pass blocker could go a long way toward earning regular-season snaps.