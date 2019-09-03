Thompson is expected to have a role in a committee approach that includes Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

Thompson played reasonably well in his limited preseason showing and will presumably see a decent number of looks as a rookie. However, the signing of McCoy has dulled his fantasy outlook more than the trade of Carlos Hyde brightened it Sunday. Both McCoy and Williams have successful track records in the NFL and should receive a fair share of the carries, devaluing each of the trio's individual outlooks.