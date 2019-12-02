Play

Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Steps up in battered backfield

Thompson carried the ball 11 times for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-9 rout of the Raiders.

The rookie saw his first extended action of the season and wound up leading the Chiefs in carries and rushing yards, as Damien Williams (ribs) was inactive and Darrel Williams (hamstring) exited the game early. Thompson's longest gain went for only nine yards, however, and even if both Williamses are sidelined next week, his lack of explosiveness could keep him in a timeshare with LeSean McCoy in a tough matchup with the Patriots' league-leading defense.

