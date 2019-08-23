Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Threatening Hyde for backup job
Thompson has been getting practice reps with the first-team offense, while Carlos Hyde may be on the roster bubble, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Thompson's increased practice usage with the starters reportedly includes regular goal-line work. He's comfortably outplayed Hyde through two weeks of the preseason, with the veteran losing a fumble and averaging just 3.6 yards on seven carries. Thompson is averaging 5.8 on nine totes, along with one catch for a 29-yard touchdown on three targets. The Chiefs did give Hyde a $1.5 million guarantee on his one-year contract, but they still can avoid $700,000 of his base salary and $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses if they release him before Week 1, per overthecap.com. Even if that doesn't happen, Thompson seems to be pushing for the No. 2 job behind starter Damien Williams.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Shows pass-blocking chops•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Efficient with limited touches•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Pushing for playing time•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Totals 51 yards and a score•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Challenging for backup duties•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Kansas City selects in sixth•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...