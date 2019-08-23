Thompson has been getting practice reps with the first-team offense, while Carlos Hyde may be on the roster bubble, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Thompson's increased practice usage with the starters reportedly includes regular goal-line work. He's comfortably outplayed Hyde through two weeks of the preseason, with the veteran losing a fumble and averaging just 3.6 yards on seven carries. Thompson is averaging 5.8 on nine totes, along with one catch for a 29-yard touchdown on three targets. The Chiefs did give Hyde a $1.5 million guarantee on his one-year contract, but they still can avoid $700,000 of his base salary and $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses if they release him before Week 1, per overthecap.com. Even if that doesn't happen, Thompson seems to be pushing for the No. 2 job behind starter Damien Williams.