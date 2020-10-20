Thompson ran just three times for 17 yards in Monday's win over the Bills.
Thompson only took the field for three total snaps, so he's already behind the eight ball in terms of playing time. With Le'Veon Bell set to join the mix as soon as Week 7, there's even less upside to Thompson's prospects moving forward.
