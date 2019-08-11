Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Totals 51 yards and a score
Thompson carried the ball five times for 22 yards against the Bengals in the team's first preseason contest. He also added one reception for 29 yards a touchdown.
Thompson led the team with five carries and had a few noteworthy runs, one of which he broke through several tackles to gain more yardage. However, the highlight of his night came on a slant pass over the middle as he outraced several Bengals' defenders for a 29-yard score. Thompson certainly took advantage of the opportunities he received and should continue to push for more touches out of the backfield, especially so long as Damien Williams (hamstring) is sidelined.
