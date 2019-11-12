Play

Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Two touches in Week 10

Thompson rushed just once for a loss of a yard and caught his only target for eight yards Sunday versus the Titans.

Thompson has come nowhere close to living up to his preseason hype, owning just five carries for eight yards through the first 10 games. Barring a rash of injuries in the backfield, Thompson is unlikely to see the field offensively for much more than a few snaps.

