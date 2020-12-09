Thompson didn't play any offensive snaps during Sunday's 22-16 win over the Broncos.
Thompson has 13 carries for 52 yards this season but hasn't played a single offensive snap since Week 8. The 23-year-old should be limited to special teams while Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Le'Veon Bell and Darrel Williams handle the backfield work.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: No offensive work against Tampa Bay•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: No offensive role again•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: No offensive snaps against Panthers•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Gets in on action late•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Not suiting up Week 7•
-
Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Three totes in Week 6•