Fountain will undergo an X-ray after he injured his finger during Saturday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The severity of Fountain's injury might determine whether or not the 26-year-old makes the Chiefs' roster, as he's caught just two passes for 23 yards since he was drafted in 2018. Meanwhile, Justin Watson, Cornell Powell and Corey Coleman's chances of suiting up on game days will increase as they'll receive more practice reps while Fountain awaits a diagnosis.