Fountain sat out Monday's practice with a groin issue after he previously suffered a finger injury Saturday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Fountain underwent an X-ray on his injured finger after Saturday's practice, but this issue was likely minor given that he quickly returned to the field Sunday, according to Charles Goldman of USA Today. The wideout has now missed time with various issues so far throughout training camp, and his health may become the ultimate determining factor for his chances to secure the Chiefs' final roster spot at wide receiver ahead of Justin Watson, Cornell Powell and Corey Coleman.