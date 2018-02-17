Amerson (foot) agreed to a one-year contract with the Chiefs on Friday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Amerson was cut by the Raiders earlier in the month, which makes him eligible to sign before free agency officially commences. He will stay in the division by joining the Chiefs on an a deal with escalating incentives. The 26-year-old was drafted in the second round by the Redskins in 2013, but he joined the Raiders in 2015 after being claimed off waivers. His 2017 season ended following a foot injury in Week 7. It remains to be seen what type of role he will have in Kansas City, but he will look to impress once offseason activities begin.