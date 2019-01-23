Chiefs' David Wells: Signs with Chiefs
Wells signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.
Wells signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted out of San Diego State last May, but joined the Chiefs' practice squad in mid-September and will now spend the offseason with the team.
