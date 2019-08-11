Grayson suffered a knee injury that forced him to leave Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Chiefs had waived Grayson just last season with an undisclosed injury, and it's unclear if this is a new injury. The depth wide receiver's absence shouldn't have an effect on the offense, but expect the team to update his status in the coming days.

