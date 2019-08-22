Grayson (knee) reverted to injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Grayson was waived/injured by the Chiefs earlier in the week, but he lands on injured reserve after going unclaimed on waivers. The 23-year-old will miss the 2019 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.

