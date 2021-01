Baker (leg) underwent surgery Monday and it was deemed successful according to Andy Reid, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

After sustaining a severe leg injury during Sunday's 38-21 loss to the Chargers, Baker broke his left femur and underwent surgery. Throughout the cornerback's two games this season with the Chiefs, he recorded five tackles (4 solo) and broke up one pass, both of which the 2019 first-round pick managed to register during the Week 17 matchup.