Baker sustained a broken left femur during Sunday's 38-21 loss to the Chargers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Baker suffered the serve injury while appearing in just his second game with the Chiefs, while handling an expanded defensive role due to the team's decision to sit multiple starters Week 17. The 2019 first-round pick is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but if he managed to impress in limited time with Kansas City the team could opt to invest in his future as a developmental project.