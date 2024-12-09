Hopkins caught four of nine targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers.

Hopkins scored a nine-yard touchdown in the second quarter and got both hands on a deep ball just outside the end zone early in the fourth before having it knocked out by a jarring hit for an incomplete pass. He accounted for Kansas City's only touchdown of the game but finished third on the team in receiving yards behind Travis Kelce (45) and Xavier Worthy (41) despite pacing the team in targets. Hopkins has established himself as the No. 1 wide receiver in Kansas City heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Browns, notching nine targets in three of his last six games while scoring four touchdowns over that span.