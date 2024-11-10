Hopkins brought in four of five targets for 56 yards in the Chiefs' 16-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Hopkins finished third in all of receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon while facing a talented Broncos secondary. The veteran wideout has already demonstrated solid chemistry with Patrick Mahomes since arriving in Kansas City, particularly over the last two games when he's posted a 12-142-2 line on 14 targets. Hopkins should once again play a key role in the air attack during a Week 11 road showdown against the Bills.