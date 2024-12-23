Hopkins caught all four of his targets for 37 yards in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

Hopkins was once again limited to less than 40 yards in Week 16, marking his third straight contest failing to reach that mark and fifth time in nine games since being traded to Kansas City. The wide receiver has reeled in 13 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown over the last three games. With Hollywood Brown back in action, Hopkins may see a drop in production moving forward.