Hopkins didn't take the field in Week 18 versus the Broncos.
Hopkins wasn't among the inactives for Sunday's regular-season finale, but the Chiefs opted to rest their starters with the No.1 seed locked up heading into the contest. Kansas City has a bye week on tap before they start their postseason run in the divisional round, and Hopkins should rejoin the action then.
