Hopkins totaled a combined 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns between the Titans and Chiefs during the 2024 regular season.

Hopkins was dealt to the Chiefs prior to the team's Week 7 contest against the Bills, and the veteran required a little time to get up to speed with the playbook over the first couple of games but compiled 39 grabs for 408 yards and four touchdowns over the final nine contests. He was held to just three catches for 39 yards over his three playoff tilts. The veteran wideout's contract voids Feb. 17, meaning Hopkins will likely enter unrestricted free agency again leading into his age 33 season in 2025. While he's unlikely to see a resurgence in his production back to his prime years, Hopkins should still find a home as a contributing veteran wideout somewhere, and he's just one year removed from a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023 with the Titans.