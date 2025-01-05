Hopkins will be active in spot duty for Week 18, in part because he needs one more touchdown to reach a $500,000 contract incentive, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.
Hopkins will likely still have limited snaps, especially when the Chiefs are not near the red zone. It might still be a tough ask for Hopkins to get into the end zone, if Patrick Surtain is shadowing Hopkins when he's out there.
