Hopkins finished with eight receptions (on nine targets) for 86 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 30-24 overtime win over the Buccaneers.

We finally got to see Patrick Mahomes utilize his new weapon following a full week of practice after last week's headline trade. Hopkins was exactly as advertised, taking over the top wideout role in Kansas City while posting a monstrous fantasy score in the final game of Week 9. The 32-year-old has seven 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, and he would likely cash in an eighth if he started the season with a quarterback like Mahomes dishing him the ball. Assuming the latter is healthy following his injury scare Monday, then Hopkins would remain a strong play against Denver on Sunday.