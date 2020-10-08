Washington was promoted to the 53-man roster via the practice squad by the Chiefs on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Washington impressed in training camp despite not earning a 53-man roster spot, as he was shifted to the team's practice squad. Now that he's been elevated, the Texas Tech product appears to the team's fourth running back for their Week 5 matchup against Las Vegas.
