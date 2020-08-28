Darrel Williams appears to be ahead of Washington for the backup running back role in Kansas City, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Early reports from KC camp pegged Washington as the favorite for the No. 2 spot, but it now seems Williams has been getting more first-team reps and taking full advantage of the opportunity. Williams also has the benefit of his experience with the Chiefs in 2018 and 2019, though he was a healthy scratch or on injured reserve for much of that time, limited to 72 touches in 18 regular-season games. It looks like Washington's path to mainstream fantasy relevance requires an injury to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and even then it might be Williams taking the lead in the KC backfield.