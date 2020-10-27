Washington rushed three times for five yards and hauled in his lone target for another two Sunday versus the Broncos.

Washington was elevated to the 53-man roster Thursday and found his way into the contest late in the game with the Chiefs comfortably ahead and entering the backups. He's unlikely to see much if any, work moving forward with Cylde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell both clearly ahead of him and Darrel Williams also vying for reps out of the backfield.