Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Washington is the odd man out after the team signed Le'Veon Bell a few weeks ago, as the Chiefs will roll out four running backs for Sunday's game versus the Jets. The 27-year-old will continue to add depth for the AFC favorites, but barring an injury ahead of him on the depth chart, Washington likely won't play much this year.
