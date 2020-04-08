Chiefs' DeAndre Washington: Signs up with Chiefs
The Chiefs and Washington agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
In four seasons with the Raiders, Washington found it difficult to hold down a regular role, averaging 14.7 offensive snaps per game in 55 appearances. Overall, he averaged 4.0 yards per carry while hauling in 88 of 110 targets (80 percent), so he may be able to vie for reps on passing downs. First, though, he'll have to contend for reps with Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams (hamstring) behind starting running back Damien Williams.
