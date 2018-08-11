Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Absent from preseason opener
Thomas (lower leg) did not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Falcons.
Thomas continues to work his way back from a lower-leg injury that dates back to last season. He was supposedly nearing contact work as training camp begin, but there's been no indication since that time that he has done so. When healthy, Thomas should be a candidate to serve as a special teams player and a reserve receiver again in 2018, though the addition of Sammy Watkins this offseason pushes him further down the depth chart.
