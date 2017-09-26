Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Avoids structural damage to shoulder
Thomas was cleared of any structural damage to the shoulder he injured in Sunday's win over the Chargers and has been diagnosed with a deep contusion, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While it appears Thomas won't be in store for an extended absence due to the shoulder, the bruising he's experiencing could result in his workload in practice being limited this week. The Chiefs are considering Thomas, who has amassed 16 total yards through three games, day-to-day in advance of Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Redskins.
