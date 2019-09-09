Thomas was reinstated from his one-game suspension Mondoay, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Thomas re-signed with the Chiefs in mid-August and was handed the suspension last week for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The 26-year-old doesn't figure to have a major offensive role, but he could be a solid piece on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories