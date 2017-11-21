Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Catches two passes
Thomas hauled in both of his two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's game against the Giants.
Thomas played just 37 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's tilt, but managed to outproduce DeMarcus Robinson -- who was on the field 96 percent of the time the Chiefs had the ball. Even so, it's unlikely Thomas' role will change much moving forward, serving as a depth wideout and a returner on special teams for the club.
