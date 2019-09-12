Thomas could split some snaps with Mecole Hardman that are usually handled by Tyreek Hill (collarbone), Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Thomas was suspended for the season opener for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, but he rejoined the wide receivers room Wednesday. The sixth-year weapon mainly serves on special teams, hauling in no more than 14 passes in any of the last three seasons, so even some increased reps are unlikely to improve his fantasy stock much.