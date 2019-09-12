Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Could see snaps at wideout
Thomas could split some snaps with Mecole Hardman that are usually handled by Tyreek Hill (collarbone), Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Thomas was suspended for the season opener for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, but he rejoined the wide receivers room Wednesday. The sixth-year weapon mainly serves on special teams, hauling in no more than 14 passes in any of the last three seasons, so even some increased reps are unlikely to improve his fantasy stock much.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Jets grounded?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
News & Notes: Darnold out for MNF
Chris Towers looks at all the latest news and notes around the league, and how it all impacts...
-
Week 2 QB Preview: Newton bounceback
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...