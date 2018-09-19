Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Doesn't receive touch in Week 2
Thomas didn't receive a tote or catch a pass in Week 2 against the Steelers, recording just six offensive snaps.
While Thomas scored a touchdown in Week 1, it came on one of only seven offensive snaps on the day. He could see some more playing time down the road if injuries pile up, but there's nothing right now pointing to him seeing significant action on a weekly basis.
