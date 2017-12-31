Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Exits with leg injury Sunday
Thomas will not return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a leg injury.
Thomas went down with what looked to be an ugly leg injury and was subsequently carted off the field. The 24-year-old was slated for increased offensive snaps Week 17 with the Chiefs resting their weapons for the playoffs, leaving Jehu Chesson as the team's next available receiver behind Albert Wilson and Demarcus Robinson.
