Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Exits with shoulder injury
Thomas left Sunday's game against the Chargers in the fourth quarter due to a shoulder injury.
Thomas caught his only target for a 14-yard gain prior to exiting the game. He only has two targets and one carry through the first three games of the season.
